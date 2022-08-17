BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

