BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.36. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
