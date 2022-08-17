BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.36. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

