boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in July

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,888,400 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 6,367,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BHHOF stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. boohoo group has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

BHHOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.60.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

