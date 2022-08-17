boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in July

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,888,400 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 6,367,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
boohoo group Price Performance
Shares of BHHOF stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. boohoo group has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BHHOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.60.
boohoo group Company Profile
boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on boohoo group (BHHOF)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.