BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 520.29 ($6.29).

Several equities analysts have commented on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.34) target price on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.70) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.40) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Transactions at BP

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 387 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £379.26 ($458.26). In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 75 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £317.25 ($383.34). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 387 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £379.26 ($458.26). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,255 shares of company stock worth $8,226,387.

BP Price Performance

BP Increases Dividend

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 426.50 ($5.15) on Wednesday. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 286.10 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 456 ($5.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 399.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 396.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.17%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

