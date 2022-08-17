Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Trading Down 2.8%

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 270.40 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 273.60 ($3.31). 391,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 713,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281.60 ($3.40).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bridgepoint Group from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 440 ($5.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 251.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 316.07. The stock has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,040.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $3.64. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

