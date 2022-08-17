Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,046,290.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,998,462.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,046,290.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,002 shares of company stock worth $24,653,275 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $33.64. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Several analysts have commented on MNRL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

