Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.97.

BRX opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 84,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 31,876 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 72,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

