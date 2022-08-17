Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 599,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,728,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 71.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 10.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.3 %

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Shares of BNL stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.95. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.95%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.