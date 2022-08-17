Brokers Offer Predictions for Karora Resources Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Karora Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Karora Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins lowered Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
Karora Resources Stock Performance
Karora Resources Company Profile
Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.
