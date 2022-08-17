Brokers Offer Predictions for Karora Resources Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Karora Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Karora Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins lowered Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Karora Resources Stock Performance

Karora Resources Company Profile

KRR opened at C$3.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$553.71 million and a PE ratio of 26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.53 and a 1 year high of C$7.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.92.

(Get Rating)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.