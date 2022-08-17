Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000,000 after acquiring an additional 595,000 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,945 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,151.7% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,301,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

