Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.02

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.02 and traded as high as $19.62. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 277,043 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 5.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $300.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The business had revenue of $117.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $33,814.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,870 shares in the company, valued at $851,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director George Carrara sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $59,117.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,024.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $33,814.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,870 shares in the company, valued at $851,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,499 shares of company stock worth $1,062,889. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 72,169 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,283,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 509,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 456,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

