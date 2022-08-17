Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Trading Up 1%

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Rating) was up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 2,050.00 and last traded at 2,050.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2,029.00.
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 2,017.78.
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company Profile
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the Northern Virginia. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers debit, credit, and gift cards; mortgage, consumer, commercial real estate, and small business loans, as well as home equity lines of credit, and commercial loans and lines of credit; and financing for medical and dental practices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust (BHRB)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.