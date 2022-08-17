Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BURL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.68.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $168.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $352.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.75.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after purchasing an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,600,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

