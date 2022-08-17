Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BURL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.68.
Burlington Stores Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $168.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $352.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.75.
Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after purchasing an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,600,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
