Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $3,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $3,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,443.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 429,806 shares of company stock worth $68,543,603. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $448,422,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,590 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,601,000 after acquiring an additional 941,891 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,778,000 after acquiring an additional 919,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,026,000 after acquiring an additional 518,657 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $192.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

