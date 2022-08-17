Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,660 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,622 shares of company stock worth $7,856,915 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. TheStreet downgraded Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com stock opened at $144.78 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.79, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

