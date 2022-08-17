Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 172,351 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 3,742.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after buying an additional 1,463,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 669.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,936 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Calix by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 885,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 493,245 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Calix by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 749,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 64,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Calix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,740,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

