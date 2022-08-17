Camden National Bank Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Camden National Bank increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,660 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $144.78 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 129.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.27.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,622 shares of company stock worth $7,856,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

