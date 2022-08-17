Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $146.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.91. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $125.17 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

