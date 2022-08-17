Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 1.1 %

CANF stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,447.36% and a negative return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

