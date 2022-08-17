Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Cut to C$59.25

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank to C$59.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CDPYF. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $37.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

