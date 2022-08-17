Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Cut to C$215.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CDNAF. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.22.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $133.87 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $122.26 and a 1-year high of $157.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.91.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

