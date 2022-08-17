Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CGIX opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83. Cancer Genetics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $17.50.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.