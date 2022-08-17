Carmen A. Tapio Buys 1,170 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) Director Carmen A. Tapio acquired 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after purchasing an additional 812,355 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 44.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,885,000 after purchasing an additional 781,750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,215,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,943,000 after purchasing an additional 600,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 263,296 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

