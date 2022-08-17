Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.98.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $1,025,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 34,486 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

