CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,835,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,865 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,214,000 after buying an additional 228,185 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 370,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 292,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTT opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $556.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

