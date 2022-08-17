Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as high as C$0.72. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 312,525 shares changing hands.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$148.18 million and a P/E ratio of -11.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.68.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

