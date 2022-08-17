Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $285.75 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $327.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.79.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $2.68. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $588.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVCO. Wedbush upgraded Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

