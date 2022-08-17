CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CBFV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

CB Financial Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CBFV opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

