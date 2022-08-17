CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
CBFV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
CB Financial Services Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of CBFV opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
About CB Financial Services
CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.
