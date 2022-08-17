CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in CDK Global by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

