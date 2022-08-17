Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLRB. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

CLRB stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.42. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

About Cellectar Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.