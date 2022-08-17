Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRBGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLRB. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

CLRB stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.42. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

