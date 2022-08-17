Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Celsion in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
Celsion Price Performance
Celsion stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Celsion has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $16.80.
Institutional Trading of Celsion
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 435.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,155 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Celsion worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Celsion Company Profile
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
