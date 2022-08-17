Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Celsion in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion Price Performance

Celsion stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Celsion has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

Institutional Trading of Celsion

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,110.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 435.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,155 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Celsion worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Celsion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.