Centamin (LON:CEY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.39

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.39 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 94.78 ($1.15). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 92.62 ($1.12), with a volume of 2,924,563 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 123.33 ($1.49).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,029.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.77%.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,449.49). In related news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,449.49). Also, insider Martin Horgan acquired 65,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £54,604.04 ($65,978.78).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

