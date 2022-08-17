Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.05.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

CNC opened at $96.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.95. Centene has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Centene will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.