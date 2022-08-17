CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Raised to C$3.70 at National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.84.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.48.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

