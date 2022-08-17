CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Raised to C$3.90

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CESDF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.84.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

CESDF stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.48.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

