Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neal I. Goldman bought 40,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $54,803.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 177,353 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 127,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 93,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

