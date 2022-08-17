Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48.
In related news, Director Neal I. Goldman bought 40,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $54,803.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
