Charles M. Elson Purchases 3,700 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Stock

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) Director Charles M. Elson bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at $299,034.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Enhabit Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

About Enhabit

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,262,000.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

