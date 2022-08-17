Charles M. Elson Purchases 3,700 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Stock

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) Director Charles M. Elson bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at $299,034.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Enhabit Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $25.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit
About Enhabit
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enhabit (EHAB)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.