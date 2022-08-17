Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

