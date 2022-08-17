Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of CEMI stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
