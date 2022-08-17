Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.82.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $6.73 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.