Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGIFF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

