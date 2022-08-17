Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Chemung Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $221.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of -0.01.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 29.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

In other news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $203,896.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,912.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $76,918.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,223.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $203,896.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,912.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $402,205 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

(Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

