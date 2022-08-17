Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $221.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of -0.01.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 29.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $203,896.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,912.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $76,918.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,223.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $203,896.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,912.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $402,205 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

