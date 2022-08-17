China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global cut their price target on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
China Automotive Systems Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.40. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
