China Gerui Advanced Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CHOPF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHOPF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. China Gerui Advanced Materials Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100 shares.
China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Price Performance
About China Gerui Advanced Materials Group
China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the steel processing business. It process ultra-thin, cold-rolled steel for narrow strip steel products. The company sells its products to domestic Chinese customers in a diverse range of industries, including the food packaging, electrical appliances and the construction materials industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Gerui Advanced Materials Group (CHOPF)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gerui Advanced Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.