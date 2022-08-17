China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

