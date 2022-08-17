China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.40.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
