China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of COE stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of -0.58.

Institutional Trading of China Online Education Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198,123 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

