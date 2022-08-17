China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE CPHI opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.46.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

