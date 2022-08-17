Chris Kosel Sells 400 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chris Kosel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00.

Shares of LII stock opened at $266.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.72 and a 200-day moving average of $236.18. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $182.85 and a one year high of $339.18.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 134.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,763,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $19,570,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lennox International by 320.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,276 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Lennox International by 776.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

