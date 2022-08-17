Christine Pantoya Sells 400 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average is $87.54.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHP. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,898,000 after buying an additional 192,885 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

